Stifel Financial Corp Has $57.99 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Shares of WM stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

