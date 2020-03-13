Stifel Financial Corp Has $65.06 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $65,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.37.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. 3,842,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

