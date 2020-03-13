Stifel Financial Corp Has $67.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 3,959,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

