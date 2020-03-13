Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $60,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

