Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $58,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NYSE:ECL traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.07. 1,908,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

