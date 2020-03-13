Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

SHW traded up $16.69 on Friday, reaching $499.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,498. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $417.49 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.17 and its 200 day moving average is $563.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.