Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,964 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.86. 3,261,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $129.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

