Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.68 and a 200 day moving average of $273.60. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.73 and a one year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

