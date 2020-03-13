Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $42,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.93 on Friday, reaching $261.78. 2,690,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day moving average of $272.81. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,002 shares of company stock worth $13,920,891. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.