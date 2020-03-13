Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $48,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.92. 15,059,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,640. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

