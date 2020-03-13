Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $49,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $14.13 on Friday, hitting $270.34. 3,027,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.30 and a 200 day moving average of $276.05. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

