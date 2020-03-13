Stifel Financial Corp Sells 117,911 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,911 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $9.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.91. 331,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $130.50 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

