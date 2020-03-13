Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,697 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fortive worth $40,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of FTV traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $59.73. 3,338,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,227. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

