Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,526 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $37,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

