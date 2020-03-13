Stifel Financial Corp Sells 35,746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $38,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of ES stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.53. 4,368,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

