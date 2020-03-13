Stifel Financial Corp Sells 54,456 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,297,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,447. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

