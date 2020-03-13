Stifel Financial Corp Sells 67,639 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,639 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $56,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE traded up $7.51 on Friday, reaching $83.12. 7,337,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.