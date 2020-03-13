Stifel Financial Corp Sells 99,806 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,806 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

