Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Fastenal worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 99,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after buying an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,093. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

