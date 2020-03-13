Stifel Firstegy Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) to Hold

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.28.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

