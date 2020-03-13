StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

