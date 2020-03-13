Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE RGR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,892. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $771.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.