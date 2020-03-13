SunTrust Banks Comments on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:WRI opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $43,978,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

