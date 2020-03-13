Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Purchases 76,081 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 76,081 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $465,615.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,056,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 209,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

