Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 358,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

