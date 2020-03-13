Symrise’s (SYIEF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS SYIEF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214. Symrise has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $107.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

