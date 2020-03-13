Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $839.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.64 million to $850.09 million. Synopsys posted sales of $836.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Synopsys stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

