Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SKT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $780.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

