TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,397 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 491,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

