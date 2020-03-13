TD Securities Cuts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $6.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from $16.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 15,204,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,397. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

