TD Securities Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target to $2.50

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 196.52% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS VREYF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.