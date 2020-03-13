TD Securities Lowers Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $14.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 108.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

ERRPF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

