TD Securities Trims Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Target Price to $0.60

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $0.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 39,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

