Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $8.42. 429,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. Team has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on TISI. TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

