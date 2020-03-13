TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 12,005,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,417. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.