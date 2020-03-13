Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Given New $4.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 148.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Tecogen worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.