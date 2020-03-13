Telcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $149,916.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00490055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.04789063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00035643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00056624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.