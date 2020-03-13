Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Underperform

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TEO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

