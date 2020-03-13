Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

TIIAY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 369,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,652. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

