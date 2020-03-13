Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Teleflex worth $40,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $20.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.42. The company had a trading volume of 352,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.