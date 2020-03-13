Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $20.71 on Friday, hitting $318.42. The company had a trading volume of 348,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

