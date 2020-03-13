Telsey Advisory Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 221,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in GAP by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

