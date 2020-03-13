Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.27. 6,177,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,728. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

