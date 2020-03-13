Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,979,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,460,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

