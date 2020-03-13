Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,930 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Nike comprises about 0.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,683. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

