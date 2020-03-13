Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,122 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $22.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,899,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.56 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

