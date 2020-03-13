Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after buying an additional 158,621 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 830,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

ETN traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,007. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

