Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 398,047 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,742,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after buying an additional 504,195 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $20.83 on Friday, hitting $247.31. 19,523,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,419. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

