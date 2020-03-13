Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 40,804 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

