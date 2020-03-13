Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

